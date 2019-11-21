‘Once More’ Comedy Produced By Justin Spitzer & Hazy Mills In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development Once More, a single-camera half-hour comedy from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills and Universal TV, where Spiitzer and Hazy Mills are under deals

Written by Jack Moore (Queen America, Dear White People), Once More revolves around Will Wilde, a 45-year-old sad sack of a man whose life has not turned out how he’d hoped. That is until one fateful day when Will makes a wish and wakes up to find himself back in his childhood bedroom. It’s 1999 and Will is 12 years old again, only now he has all the knowledge and memories of his 45 year old self. With the help of a Wonder Years-like narration from his adult self, Will tries to sort out how he ended up back in this position and how to best handle getting what he’s always wanted: a second chance at life.

Spitzer, Hayes and Milliner executive produce. Universal TV, part of NBCU Content Studios, is the studio.

Hazy Mills Productions

Moore worked as a writer on Hazy Mills’ NBC/Uni TV comedy series Crowded.

This is Hazy Mills’ fourth broadcast sale this development cycle and second to ABC. The company also has Freedom, a multi-camera comedy from writer-producer Suzanne Martin, with a put pilot commitment at ABC, along with two projects at NBC, a Jim Jefferies-Suzanne Martin multi-camera comedy, which has a put pilot commitment, and CIA drama The Translator’s Daughter.