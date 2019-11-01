ABC Buys ‘Are We Ok? Couples Comedy From Aaron Burdette & Megan Gailey

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is developing Are We Ok?, a single-camera half-hour comedy from Megan Gailey (Conan) and Aaron Burdette (Man Seeking Woman), producer Jamie Tarses and ABC Studios.

Written by Burdette and Gailey, Are We Ok? is about how a Midwestern couple in their 20’s manages to stay together after the entire world sees their marriage proposal end in disaster. And on a deeper level, it’s about their long, winding journey to figure if they’re actually meant to be together.

Burdette and Gailey executive produce with Tarses. ABC Studios is the studio.

Gailey is a stand-up comic who has appeared on Conan and Comedy Central She’s also a co-host of Crooked Media’s Hysteria. Her writing credits include Anthony Jesenik’s Good Talk and the ESPYs.

Burdette’s writing credits include FXX’s Man Seeking Woman and TBS‘ Close Enough.

Gailey is repped by Mosaic and Jackoway Tyerman. Burdette is repped by Mosaic and Ziffren Brittenham. Tarses is repped by WME.