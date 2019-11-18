Aaron Eckhart To Star In Vietnam Thriller ‘Ambush’

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Eckhart has found a vehicle to follow the hit WWII drama Midway, this one set in the Vietnam War. He’ll star in the Dark Mark Productions film Ambush. Written and directed by Mark Earl Burman, the action-thriller is based on the true story of a deadly high-stakes subterranean mission into enemy controlled territory. The film will be produced under the Dark Mark Productions banner and by Burman, alongside executive producers David Unger of Artist International Group, Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group, Scott Powell, Randy Burman, Wayne Wilbur, Harry Ahluwalia and Anthony Standberry.

Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales.

Eckhart will play Captain Drummond, leader of a group of young elite commandos who are tasked with collecting highly classified information that can change the fate of the war. On the edge of the jungle, the team is attacked by the overwhelming invisible force of the enemy army. Drummond’s young team must overcome their apprehension in order to pursue the force into the complex labyrinth of Cu Chi tunnels, with enemy soldiers and traps at every turn. Principal photography will commence in January 2020.

Aside from Midway, Eckhart stars in the recent release Line of Duty. He got a Golden Globe nom for Thank You For Smoking and an Indie Spirit Award for In The Company of Men, and co-starred in The Dark Knight and Sully. Burman produced the Paul Schrader-directed Dog Eat Dog, which premiered at Cannes. He directed the docu South Bureau Homicide.

Eckhart is represented by CAA and Barry Hirsch of Hirsch, Wallerstein.