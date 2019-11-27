‘A Very English Scandal’ Executive Producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins Sets Up ITV Studios Label

Dominic Treadwell-Collins, the executive producer of A Very English Scandal, is setting up a drama production label with ITV Studios.

Treadwell-Collins is starting up at ITV Studios after more than three years as the head of television at Blueprint Pictures. He started his new role this week and will aim to create high-ended scripted series, which can be sold internationally by ITV Studios.

Treadwell-Collins will act as showrunner on his own projects, as well as executive producing all other shows made by the label. It follows the producer overseeing Russell T Davies’ BBC One drama A Very English Scandal, which starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, who scooped up a BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe for his performance as Norman Scott.

ITV Studios managing director Julian Bellamy said: “I have long been an admirer of Dominic’s creativity and storytelling, as exemplified by the award-winning A Very English Scandal. We have always said that we want to work with the best producers in the business and I’m delighted that he is launching his new label with us.”

Treadwell-Collins added: “I’m very excited finally to be returning to the ITV family after my first job in television on Midsomer Murders twenty years ago. I’m looking forward to getting back to showrunning and being at the creative coal face again with my own label.”

He is yet to name his new venture, which will be wholly-owned by ITV Studios. He joins other ITV Studios drama labels, including Kate Bartlett’s Silverprint Pictures and Catherine Oldfield’s Tall Story Pictures.

Prior to Blueprint Television, Treadwell-Collins was the executive producer of BBC One soap EastEnders for four years. He also worked at Kudos company Lovely Day, where he is credited with developing Grantchester.