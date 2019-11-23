‘A Sun’, ‘Detention’ Top Winners At Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards

Chung Mong-hong’s Taiwanese family drama A Sun scooped the best narrative feature prize at the 2019 Golden Horse Awards, which were held today in Taipei. Scroll down for the full list of winners.
Chinese authorities boycotted this year’s ceremony, provoked by political fallout from last year’s ceremony, meaning no Chinese actors, directors and producers were entered into the nominations pool. As such the winners are primarily from Taiwan, as well as other Asian nations including Malaysia and Singapore.
A Sun, which premiered at Toronto, follows a family of four that fractures under the weight of unmet expectations, unexpected tragedy, and uncompromising pride. It also won best director for Chung Mong-hong – his second win in the category after he triumphed for The Fourth Portrait in 2010 – as well as best leading actor for Chen Yi-wen, and the supporting actor and editing prizes.
John Hsu’s psychological horror-thriller Detention was also a big winner at the ceremony, taking the best new director, best adapted screenplay, best visual effects, best original film song, and best art direction prizes. The film is based on a video game of the same name and has been a box office hit in Taiwan.
Elsewhere, Yeo Yann-yann took best actress for Toronto drama Wet Season, and action pic The Scoundrels won the choreography and cinematography prizes.
The Golden Horses, which are often referred to as the ‘Chinese Oscars’, is a major event for the Chinese-speaking world. However, this year’s awards were impacted by a boycott from mainland China, provoked by political fallout from last year’s ceremony when Taiwanese filmmaker Fu Yue said onstage during an acceptance speech that she hoped Taiwan could be regarded as “independent.” China classifies Taiwan as a renegade province rather than a separate country.
Full list of winners:
Best Narrative Feature
A Sun
Best Director
Chung Mong-hong, A Sun
Best Leading Actor
Chen Yi-wen, A Sun
Best Leading Actress
Yeo Yann-yann, Wet Season
Best Original Film Song
“The Day After Rain”, Detention
Best Original Film Score
TEO Wei-yong, A Land Imagined
Best Art Direction
WANG Chih-cheng, Detention
Best Makeup & Costume Design
Nikki GOOLEY, Biby CHOW, Penny TSAI Pei-ling, Nina EDWARDS, The Garden of Evening Mists
Best Documentary
Your Face, TSAI Ming-liang
Best New Director
John HSU, Detention
Best Action Choreography
HUNG Shih-hao, The Scoundrels
Best Film Editing
LAI Hsiu-hsiung, A Sun
Best Supporting Actress
Winnie CHANG, The Teacher
Best Adapted Screenplay
John HSU, FU Kai-ling, CHIEN Shih-keng, Detention
Best Sound Effects
LI Danfeng, CHOU Cheng, Morgan YEN, Nina Wu
Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year
TANG Shiang-chu
Best Supporting Actor
LIU Kuan-ting, A Sun
Best Original Screenplay
YEO Siew-hua, A Land Imagined
Best New Performer
Fandy FAN, We Are Champions
Best Visual Effects
Renovatio Pictures, Tomi KUO, Detention
Best Cinematography
CHEN Ko-chin, CHEN Chih-hsuan, The Scoundrels
Best Animated Short Film
Gold Fish
Best Live Action Short Film
3 Generations 3 Days
Audience Choice Award
A Sun
Lifetime Achievement Awards
WANG Toon
Jimmy WANG Yu
