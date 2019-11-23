‘A Sun’, ‘Detention’ Top Winners At Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards

Chung Mong-hong’s Taiwanese family drama A Sun scooped the best narrative feature prize at the 2019 Golden Horse Awards, which were held today in Taipei. Scroll down for the full list of winners.

Chinese authorities boycotted this year’s ceremony, provoked by political fallout from last year’s ceremony, meaning no Chinese actors, directors and producers were entered into the nominations pool. As such the winners are primarily from Taiwan, as well as other Asian nations including Malaysia and Singapore.

A Sun, which premiered at Toronto, follows a family of four that fractures under the weight of unmet expectations, unexpected tragedy, and uncompromising pride. It also won best director for Chung Mong-hong – his second win in the category after he triumphed for The Fourth Portrait in 2010 – as well as best leading actor for Chen Yi-wen, and the supporting actor and editing prizes.

John Hsu’s psychological horror-thriller Detention was also a big winner at the ceremony, taking the best new director, best adapted screenplay, best visual effects, best original film song, and best art direction prizes. The film is based on a video game of the same name and has been a box office hit in Taiwan.

Elsewhere, Yeo Yann-yann took best actress for Toronto drama Wet Season, and action pic The Scoundrels won the choreography and cinematography prizes.

The Golden Horses, which are often referred to as the ‘Chinese Oscars’, is a major event for the Chinese-speaking world. However, this year’s awards were impacted by a boycott from mainland China, provoked by political fallout from last year’s ceremony when Taiwanese filmmaker Fu Yue said onstage during an acceptance speech that she hoped Taiwan could be regarded as “independent.” China classifies Taiwan as a renegade province rather than a separate country.

Full list of winners:

Best Narrative Feature

A Sun

Best Director

Chung Mong-hong, A Sun

Best Leading Actor

Chen Yi-wen, A Sun

Best Leading Actress

Yeo Yann-yann, Wet Season

Best Original Film Song

“The Day After Rain”, Detention

Best Original Film Score

TEO Wei-yong, A Land Imagined

Best Art Direction

WANG Chih-cheng, Detention

Best Makeup & Costume Design

Nikki GOOLEY, Biby CHOW, Penny TSAI Pei-ling, Nina EDWARDS, The Garden of Evening Mists

Best Documentary

Your Face, TSAI Ming-liang

Best New Director

John HSU, Detention

Best Action Choreography

HUNG Shih-hao, The Scoundrels

Best Film Editing

LAI Hsiu-hsiung, A Sun

Best Supporting Actress

Winnie CHANG, The Teacher

Best Adapted Screenplay

John HSU, FU Kai-ling, CHIEN Shih-keng, Detention

Best Sound Effects

LI Danfeng, CHOU Cheng, Morgan YEN, Nina Wu

Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year

TANG Shiang-chu

Best Supporting Actor

LIU Kuan-ting, A Sun

Best Original Screenplay

YEO Siew-hua, A Land Imagined

Best New Performer

Fandy FAN, We Are Champions

Best Visual Effects

Renovatio Pictures, Tomi KUO, Detention

Best Cinematography

CHEN Ko-chin, CHEN Chih-hsuan, The Scoundrels

Best Animated Short Film

Gold Fish

Best Live Action Short Film

3 Generations 3 Days

Audience Choice Award

A Sun

Lifetime Achievement Awards

WANG Toon

Jimmy WANG Yu

