‘A League Of Their Own’: Kelly McCormack & Priscilla Delgado To Co-Star In Amazon Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly McCormack (Killjoys) and Priscilla Delgado (Julieta) have been cast in Amazon’s hourlong pilot A League of Their Own, an adaptation of Penny Marshall’s 1992 feature film, from writers/executive producers Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham and Sony Pictures TV.

They will co-star opposite D’Arcy Carden and Jacobson, who are finalizing their acting deals, and Gbemisola Ikumelo, who is set.

Like the movie, A League of Their Own the series is about a women’s professional baseball league during World War II.

McCormack plays Jess, a talented pitcher and a vocal leader who is not afraid to speak up. Delgado plays Izzy, an optimistic and fun girl who is probably the youngest player to try out for the Rockford Peaches. The brave teenager left Cuba and landed in the Midwest just to play the game.

McCormack has a recurring role on the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia. Her series credits also include Syfy’s Killjoys, CraveTV/Hulu’s Letterkenny and Hulu’s 11.23.63.

In features, she recently co-starred in the Paul Feig thriller A Simple Favor and wrapped Atrocious (fka Sugar Daddy), which she wrote and stars in for director Wendy Morgan. Through her production company Floyder Films, McCormack wrote and produced the hit indie comedy Play the Film and the dark comedy Northumbria with her collaborator and director Sam Zvibleman. She also wrote and starred in the indie dramedy Barn Wedding, which received the Audience Choice Award at the Canadian Film Festival, and produced and starred in the popular CBC digital original series The Neddeaus Of Duqesne Island. She is repped by LINK Entertainment and Canada’s Noble Caplan Abrams.

Delgado has appeared in such features as Pedro Almodovar’s Julieta, Abracadabra and The Evil That Men Do. She is repped by Andres Budnik and Liam Scholey at Vision Entertainment.