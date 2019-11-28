‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Tops Pre-Turkey Day Ratings, ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Takes A Hit

ABC continued with tradition on Wednesday night as it aired A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving to hype us up for Turkey Day. The classic animated special won Thanksgiving eve with a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.52 million viewers. It may have topped Wednesday, but the animated classic has seen a steady decline. Last year it was at a 1.5 rating and in 2017 it was at 1.7.

Returning to NBC was Ellen’s Game of Games — but the series stumbled significantly with its first new episode since April. The game show took a four-tenths hit and earned a 0.7 rating and netted 4.01 million viewers.

The networks were filled with reruns on Wednesday as everyone prepped their fest for Thanksgiving. Over at Fox, a repeat of The Masked Singer was the lead-in for the freshman series Almost Family (0.4, 1.37M) which was down a tenth.

At CBS, Surivivor (1.1, 6.47M) also took a dip. However, SEAL Team (0.8, 5.81M) and S.W.A.T. (0.7, 5.21M) performed well, ticking up a tenth and two-tenths respectively.