‘9 Months With Courteney Cox’ Producer Ample Entertainment Makes Senior Hires & Promotions

EXCLUSIVE: 9 Months With Courteney Cox producer Ample Entertainment has made a number of senior hires and promotions.

The company, which also produces Investigation Discovery’s Murder In The Heartland, has promoted Sam Lang, co-exec producer of Discovery’s Cooper’s Treasure, to creative director and has hired Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List EP Matt Blaine as exec producer.

Lang, who will report to Ample co-presidents Ari Mark and Phil Lott has also been co-exec producer on Murder in the Heartland as well as series including Hunted, Everest Rescue, In Our Wildest Dreams, My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding and So You Think You Can Dance. He has also worked for companies including Channel 4, BBC, Shine, Firecracker, TwoFour, Renegade, Betty and RDF.

Mark and Lott said, “Sam is an invaluable asset to our company and a perfect example of a talent that can infuse a filmmaking sensibility into everything he touches. For Ample, that attention to detail and handcrafted storytelling is everything. We’re so lucky to have him part of the team.”

Blaine, meanwhile, will join the current programming team led by Alex Weresow, which is currently producing the second season of Facebook Watch’s 9 Months with Courteney Cox, The Lost Gold of World War II for History and a third season of Murder in the Heartland. He was previously executive producer and showrunner for A&E series Raising Tourette’s and executive produced MTV’s True Life and Bravo’s Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.

Mark and Lott added: “Matt is a highly respected and talented showrunner who has the rare combination of management skills and hands-on story chops. As we continue to grow, we’re committed to excellence, and that means nurturing and hiring the very best in film and television.”

Separately, Viviana Soto has been promoted to Vice President of Finance and Sean Nugent to Executive-in-Charge.