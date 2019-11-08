‘300’ Outfit Hollywood Gang To Co-Produce Paolo Genovese’s ‘The First Day Of My Life’

EXCLUSIVE: Gianni Nunnari’s Hollywood Gang (300) is teaming with the producing arm of Leone Film Group, Lotus Productions, to co-produce Paolo Genovese’s upcoming English-language project The First Day Of My Life.

Pic is based on Genovese’s own novel. Kirk Jones (Everybody’s Fine) adapted the screenplay.

The story focuses on the lives of four struggling strangers. As each character grows increasingly despondent and seeks to end it all, they are offered a unique chance at redemption in the form of a disgruntled angel, who shows them what the world would be like without them.

The U.S.-Italy co-pro project is aiming to shoot in 2020. It will be filmed in English and dubbed into Italian for Italy.

Producers are Hollywood Gang and Lotus Productions SRL, the producing arm of the Leone Film Group run by Marco Belardi with Andrea and Raffaella Leone, the children of legendary Italian director Sergio Leone.

“When I read The First Day of My Life, I knew I wanted to be a part of this extraordinary and emotional journey in bringing this story to the screen,” said Nunnari.

“With Lotus Productions, and the team at Hollywood Gang, this co-production will bring together an Italian-American A-Team of veteran filmmakers as we join forces in what I hope will be the first of many collaborations together,” said Genovese.

Italian director Genovese’s work includes 2016 comedy-drama Perfect Strangers, which was a hit in Italy, grossing $20m, and has since been remade in 18 countries.