’30 Rock’s Katrina Bowden To Star In Shark Thriller ‘Great White’

30 Rock’s Katrina Bowden is to star in a shark thriller set off the coast of Brisbane, Australia.

Bowden, who is best known for playing Cerie in Tina Fey’s NBC comedy, is starring in Great White, written by Michael Boughen (Tomorrow, When The War Began) and marking the feature directorial debut of commercial director Martin Wilson.

Produced by Thrills and Spills and Piccadilly Pictures with Michael Robertson and Neal Kingston producing after teaming on Black Water: Abyss.

Great White is inspired by true events and follows the story of seaplane operators and lovers, Kaz Fellows (Bowden) and Charlie Brody, played by Aaron Jakubenko, along with their passengers, Joji Minase (Tim Kano), his wife Michelle (Kimie Tsukakoshi) and cook Benny (Te Kohe Tuhaka), who take a flight to the picturesque Hell’s Reef. It isn’t long though before their idyllic trip turns into a living hell when they become abandoned miles from shore and in grave danger from what lurks just below the surface. Their only chance of making it out alive is to get to the beach, but with two Great White sharks hunting them, the odds are not in their favour.

Bowden said, “I am so excited to be back in Australia to shoot this film. It has been nine years since my last visit and this time around I am really getting familiar with beautiful Queensland. I feel very lucky to get the chance to work in Australia, especially on a film project I love so much that is unlike others I have done before. It is going to be a very fun adventure.”

Kingston added, “Ever since watching Jaws as a kid I realised the effect a shark film can have on a movie audience. The fear you feel in the cinema and again venturing into the water is real. Great White draws on that fear and together with great performances, delivers a real and relatable experience, hopefully to a whole new generation of cinema-goers.”

Altitude Films Sales has pre-sold to more than a dozen international territories and the film is slated for a 2021 release.