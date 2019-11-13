’13 Reasons Why’s Bryce Cass Joins Amazon’s ‘Panic’; Jim Klock In ‘The Underground Railroad’

13 Reasons Why‘s Bryce Cass is set for a major recurring role in Amazon’s upcoming YA drama series Panic. Created and written by Lauren Oliver based on her bestselling book, Panic centers on a small town in America where every year the graduating seniors engage in a competition they believe is their one chance to escape. But this year, the rules have changed — and they must decide how much they are willing to risk in order to get out. Cass will play Adam Lyons, a recently graduated senior. The goofy counterpoint to Tyler in the trinity of Ray’s friend group, Adam doesn’t take anything particularly seriously–which is why, ironically, he might have a serious shot in the game. Cass is best known for his standout role in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, which he wraps this month, and Columbia Pictures’ Goosebumps. He’s represented by Stride Management and the Kim Dawson Agency in Dallas.

Jim Klock (Green Book) is set for recurring role in Amazon’s The Underground Railroad, based on Colson Whitehead’s bestselling novel, from Barry Jenkins’ Pastel and Brad Pitt’s Plan B. The book, which drew critical praise for its imaginative blend of history and magical fable – moves beyond the boundaries of realism in its depiction of a mythical underground train that transports slaves across an alternate America. The series centers on Cora (Thuso Mbedu), a young plantation slave in Georgia who makes a terrifying escape in search of her freedom. Klock will play Tom Hardman, a local official in Indiana. Klock was recently recently seen in Annapurna’s Wounds and Blumhouse’s series Into the Dark: Pure. His upcoming projects include The 24th, Son of the South, The Hunt and the untitled Henry Joost-Ariel Schulman Netflix sci-fi thriller. Klock is repped by Zero Gravity Management and LTA.