Zosia Mamet Joins Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max Series ‘The Flight Attendant’

EXCLUSIVE: Girls alumna Zosia Mamet is set for a key series regular role alongside Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s dark comedic thriller drama series The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Cuoco.

The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Mamet will play Annie, a born and raised New Yorker and brass tacks lawyer, who gets in over her head pulling strings to help her best friend Cassie (Cuoco).

The ensemble cast also includes Michiel Huisman (Alex), Sonoya Mizuno (Miranda), Colin Woodell (Buckley) and Rosie Perez (Megan).

Produced by Cuoco’s Yes, Norman and Berlanti Productions, the upcoming eight-episode Warner Horizon Scripted Television series is based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Mamet is known for her role as Shoshanna Shapiro in the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning HBO series Girls. She was recently seen in Netflix’s Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City opposite Ellen Page and Laura Linney, and will guest star on Apple’s anticipated series Dickinson as Louisa May Alcott opposite Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily Dickinson. Mamet is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Weintraub, Tobin, Chediak, Coleman and Grodin.