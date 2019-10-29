Zev Braun Dies: ‘Tour Of Duty’ Vietnam Drama Producer Was 90

Zev Braun, a TV and film producer whose credits include the acclaimed CBS Vietnam War series Tour of Duty (1987-1990), died peacefully in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, just two days shy of his 91st birthday.

Braun got his start in show business with his debut of the film Goldstein, which he produced with his cousin Philip Kaufman; the film screened at the 1964 Cannes Film Festival, and shared the Prix de la Nouvelle Critique with Bertolucci’s Before the Revolution.

Productions or co-productions in the 1970s included The Pedestrian; the horror film The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane, starring Jodie Foster and Martin Sheen; Angela, starring Sophia Loren and John Huston; Freedom Road, starring Muhammad Ali and Kris Kristofferson; and The Fiendish Plot of Dr. Fu Manchu, starring Peter Sellers and Helen Mirren.

In the ’80s, Braun’s credits include TV and features such as Stillwatch, starring Lynda Carter and Angie Dickinson; a four-hour miniseries, Murder Ordained, starring JoBeth Williams, Keith Carradine and Terry Kinney; and a two-hour NBC movie, The Father Clements Story, starring Louis Gossett Jr., Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Carroll O’Connor.

Tour of Duty, for which he’ll be best remembered, ran for three seasons on CBS. Other TV credits include Murphy’s Law, starring George Segal, and Bagdad Cafe, starring Whoopi Goldberg and Jean Stapleton.

Braun remained busy though the ’90s and 2000s, with A Seduction in Travis County, Menendez: A Killing In Beverly Hills, and Dominick Dunne’s 919 Fifth Avenue, among others. Most recently, Braun executive produced the Lifetime film The Gabby Douglas Story, starring Regina King and Imani Hakim.

Braun is preceded in death by his sisters: Miriam Pickard and Judith Weinstein. He is survived by wife Mayling; his children Ben (Jessica), Jonathon, Jeremy (Roxie), and Sue-Ling (Sam Mickens); his brother, David; as well as his five grandchildren.