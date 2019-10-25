Zero Gravity Management Signs ‘Fisherman’s Friends’ Director Chris Foggin, Marvel Comics Writer Tony Lee

EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management, the LA-based management and production company, is ramping up activities in the UK and has brought in two new clients on that site of the pond.

Chris Foggin, the director of 2019 UK box office hit Fisherman’s Friends, the low-budget indie project from Fred Films that took an impressive $9.7m after opening at number two behind Captain Marvel, has signed with the company for management in the U.S.. He is represented by United Agents in the UK.

Foggin has directed award-winning short films starring the likes of James Corden, Judi Dench and Tom Hiddleston. Fisherman’s was his second feature after 2016 picture Kids In Love, which starred Will Poulter, Alma Jodorowsky and Cara Delevingne. His upcoming work includes the first two episodes of the next season of UK series Cold Feet for ITV.

Zero Gravity opened its London office in August, hiring producer Leon Clarance to head up its operation there. The exec is developing a slate of film and TV projects and also adding new clients to the company’s management stable. Foggin will be repped by Zero Gravity partner Eric Williams in LA, with support from Clarance in the UK.

The outfit has also signed Tony Lee, the New York Times bestselling graphic novel author who has written for companies including Marvel, DC, and the BBC on properties such as X-Men, Spider-Man, Star Trek and Doctor Who.

Lee is now focusing primarily on film and TV and has numerous shows in development. Clarance will be his sole management representative.

Zero Gravity has also added un-released writer Richard Norris to its client list in the UK.

Alongside management, Clarence is working with Zero Gravity client Simon Fellows, who is based in the UK and managed by Williams in the U.S., on a feature remake of 1978 thriller The Medusa Touch, and noir sci-fi thriller The Department.