‘Your Honor’: Tony Curran, Keith Machekanyanga, Lamar Johnson & Benjamin Flores Jr. Join Showtime Legal Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Curran (Ray Donovan), Keith Machekanyanga (Dear White People), Lamar Johnson (The Hate You Give) and Benjamin Flores, Jr. (Rim of the World) are set for recurring roles opposite Bryan Cranston in Your Honor, Showtime’s limited series based on the hot Israeli drama format (Kvodo). The legal thriller hails from Peter Moffat, whose BAFTA-winning Criminal Justice was the basis for HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series The Night Of, and The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King. The series, produced by CBS TV Studios, is in production in New Orleans.

Written by British TV writer-playwright Moffat, the 10-episode limited series rips through all strata of New Orleans society.

Curran plays Frankie, a trusted associate of crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). Machekanyanga plays Little Mo, a gang leader who enlists the help of one of his crew, Kofi Jones (Johnson), in a crime. Flores plays Eugene, Kofi’s younger brother who follows in his footsteps.

Related Story 'City On A Hill' Star Amanda Clayton Signs With APA

Moffat serves as showrunner, executive producer and has written multiple episodes, including the first one. The series is produced by CBS TV Studios in association with Robert and Michelle King’s King Size Productions. Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) is directing the first three episodes and executive producing.

Your Honor is being adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes and airing on the country’s Yes TV. Liz Glotzer (The Good Fight, Castle Rock, The Shawshank Redemption), Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg (Hostages, Betrayal) of Scripted World and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment also serve as executive producers.

Curran won the British Independent Film Award for Best Actor and BAFTA Scotland honors for his performance in the feature film Red Road. His other film credits include Outlaw King, Blade 2, Flight of the Phoenix, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and Underworld: Evolution. Curran recurred on Ray Donovan and also has appeared in Deadwood: The Movie and television series including The Looming Tower, Defiance, Roots, Elementary, Sons of Anarchy, Doctor Who and 24. Curran is repped by Domain, Link Entertainment and Scott Marshall in the U.K.

Machekanyanga has appeared in Dear White People, Timeless and Deadcon. He is represented by Principal Entertainment LA and Abrams Artists Agency.

In addition to The Hate You Give, Johnson’s film credits include Native Son, All the Bright Places, Kings and the upcoming Run Sweetheart Run and The Visitor. On television, Johnson has appeared in such series as Rookie Blue and Degrassi: The Next Generation. Johnson is repped by WME and Stride Management.

A series regular on Game Shakers and The Haunted Hathaways, Flores has also appeared in The Librarians, Transformers: The Last Night, One Crazy Cruise, Santa Hunters and Ride Along, as well as voice performances in Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie and Happy Feet Two, and will be seen in the upcoming Fear Street. He is repped by Osbrink Agency, Matt Sherman Management and attorney Darrell Miller.