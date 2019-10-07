‘Small Fortune’ Producer Youngest Media Ties With French Producer Thierry Lachkar To Launch In France

Youngest Media, the British producer behind NBC’s upcoming non-scripted series Small Fortune, is partnering with French producer Thierry Lachkar to launch a division in France.

Youngest will partner with Lachkar’s Deeply Superficial to create Youngest Media France. Lachkar is the former Shine France CEO who oversaw local adaptations of The Voice and MasterChef.

Youngest Media France will take out Youngest’s shows to the French market, as well as collaborate with Deeply Superficial to create new formats. Set up by former Endemol Shine execs Lucas Church and David Flynn in 2016, Youngest previously sold Game of Clones to NRJ12 last year.

Church and Flynn said: “Youngest Media was set up to be globally facing from day one and, with this latest launch, we now have on-the-ground presence in three of the world’s major markets, in addition to the growing reach of our international formats.

“In France, we couldn’t have a better partner than Thierry – he is among the best in the business and has proven time and again that he knows how to deliver a hit for his market.”

Lachkar added: “Together, as youngest Media France, we look forward to bringing world class creativity to French screens across a diversity of genres and platforms.”

Youngest announced last month that it had launched a German division and sold Battle of the Bands (w/t) to RTL. Church and Flynn also recently scored a six-episode run with NBC for Small Fortune, which aired on ITV in the UK earlier this year.