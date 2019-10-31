‘Yellowjackets’: Tawny Cypress & Jasmin Savoy Brown Join Showtime Drama Pilot

Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers) have been cast as series regulars in Showtime’s drama pilot Yellowjackets, from writers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Entertainment One and studio-based producer Drew Comins. The pilot, co-produced by eOne and Showtime, goes into production in Los Angeles this fall.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Lyle and Nickerson, Yellowjackets is equal parts survival epic, horror story and coming-of-age drama and relates the narrative of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Cypress and Brown will play the adult and teen versions of Taissa. In her youth, Taissa was the star player on the Yellowjackets squad; now, 25 years later, her political ambitions threaten to derail the survivors’ pact of secrecy.

Melanie Lynskey (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore) will play Shauna Sheridan.

Karyn Kusama (Destroyer) will executive produce and direct the pilot. Lyle, Nickerson and Kusama executive produce with Drew Comins of Creative Engine.

Cypress has appeared in such film and television projects as The Blacklist and The Blacklist: Redemption, Supergirl, House of Cards, Rescue Me, Army Wives, K-Ville, Heroes, Third Watch, Brooklyn’s Finest and Autumn in New York. She is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.

Best known for her role as Evie Murphy in The Leftovers, Brown was recently seen starring on For the People. Her other credits include Love, Will, Stitchers and Grey’s Anatomy. She is repped by ICM Partners, Cinterra and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.