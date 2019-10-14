‘Years & Years’ Russell Tovey To Star In ITV Drama ‘Because The Night’ From ‘Luther’ Creator Neil Cross

EXCLUSIVE: Years & Years star Russell Tovey is to star in ITV drama Because the Night from Luther creator Neil Cross.

Tovey is to star alongside Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster), Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones), Nina Toussaint-White (GameFace) and Paul Bazely (Benidorm) in the four-part series from Fremantle-owned Hard Sun producer Euston Films. Filming has started on the thriller about ghosts and murder in London.

Tovey plays well-meaning but directionless Nathan, a man trying to escape his past. Nathan has a terrible secret he’s long prayed would stay buried and for which he’s long worked hard to make recompense. Almost a decade into his new and devoted married life, Nathan is rocked to the core when Bob, played by Carvel an unwelcome face from the past, turns up on his doorstep with shocking news, triggering a series of catastrophic decisions which cleverly drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption.

The series, which is inspired by Cross’ own novel Burial, is exec produced by Euston Films Managing Director Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos (Dublin Murders). Niall MacCormick (The Victim) will direct each of the four episodes. Fremantle will sell internationally. Jonathan Curling (Tin Star) will produce the series, which will air on ITV in 2020.

Tovey said, “Because the Night is going to challenge me as an actor more than I’ve ever been challenged before. As a web of lies, that he thought was dead and buried, comes back to haunt Nathan, he sinks deeper and deeper into the horror of the event that happened ten years ago. I cannot wait to start filming and join this amazing team and cast “

Cross said, “Nathan, Bob and Holly have been with me for many years. I couldn’t be more excited to see them brought to life by Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel and Amrita Acharia.”

Harwood and Spanos added, “We’re very excited to be working with the brilliant Russell Tovey in this lead role, we’ve always been great fans and we are delighted to have him play Nathan. We are excited and know him, Bertie and the rest of the cast will do a fantastic job of bringing Neil’s propulsive thriller to life.”