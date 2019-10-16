Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 4 Rained Out, Shifting Fox Sports 1 Schedule

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock (10445022dc) New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres rounds the bases after a home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Joe Smith during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series, in New York ALCS Astros Yankees Baseball, New York, USA - 15 Oct 2019

The rain that was predicted to hit New York on Thursday just arrived, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. The move also means a shift in plans for Fox Sports 1, which is airing this year’s best-of-7 ALCS series that the Astros currently lead 2-1.

Game 4 will now be played Thursday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT at Yankee Stadium, which means Game 5 is Friday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. It will cost the teams a travel day if the Yankees win one of the two games in the Bronx; Game 6 would be Saturday at 8:08 PM ET/5:08 PM PT in Houston, and a deciding Game 7 would be Sunday at 7:38 PM ET/5:38 PT, also in Houston. Both games will air on FS1.

The ALCS shift to Friday also means FS1’s planned coverage of No. 4 Ohio State vs. Northwestern in college football will move to the Big Ten Network, still to air live beginning at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT with Fox Sports broadcasters Joe Davis, Brock Huard and Bruce Feldman remaining on the call. BTN programming during that time will shift to FS2.

The World Series remains on track to start on Fox on October 22, when the winner of the Yankees-Astros series faces National League champs the Washington Nationals.