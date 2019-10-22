XFL Schedule: ABC, Fox & Their Cable Outlets Set 10-Week Regular Season Dates Plus Playoffs

As the NFL regular season nears the midway point, the revived XFL has revealed its inaugural 2020 schedule of games on Fox, ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, FS1 and FS2. Have a look below.

The upstart pro football league — which has been resurrected by WWE chief Vince McMahon as a bid to satisfy year-round viewer appetite for football — will kick off on Saturday, February 8, with an early game matching the Seattle Dragons and DC Defenders on ABC, followed at 5 p.m. ET/2 PT by the Los Angeles Wildcats at the Houston Roughnecks on Fox. Regular-season games will continue on Saturdays and Sundays through April 12, followed by the division finals on April 19 — East on Fox and West on ESPN — and the XFL Championship on April 26 on ESPN.

Related Story XFL Names Its Teams And Showcases Logos For League's Planned 2020 Relaunch

Fox also will have primetime Thursday night game (8 p.m. ET) for the final two weeks of the year.

XFL

ABC will televise 14 total games; ESPN and ESPN2 will combine to carry eight apiece. Fox will air XFL games on the first five Saturdays of the season, with FS1 and 2 showing the latter half of the 10-week season.

“There is such an appetite for football in America, and Fox Sports is thrilled to offer our viewers even more of the sport they love with the debut of XFL on Fox,” said Mark Silverman, President of National Networks at Fox Sports.. “We’re thrilled February no longer marks the end of football season at Fox Sports but the beginning of a new partnership and robust schedule.”

Fox lead on-air team features veteran studio and game broadcaster Curt Menefee doing play-by-play alongside Joel Klatt, who also serves as the network’s lead college football analyst.

The eight-team XFL is divided into two four-team divisions, East and West. The XFL East features the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks and Tampa Bay Vipers. The Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons comprise the XFL West.

The first XFL lasted just one season in 2001.

Here is Fox’s XFL schedule, followed by that of ABC and ESPN, whose games also will stream on the ESPN app:

Fox