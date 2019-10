‘WWE SmackDown’ Slips In Week 2, Still Leads Friday In Demo, ‘Blue Bloods’ Ratings Tick Up

Fox ’s WWE SmackDown (1.0 adults 18-49 rating in Live+Same Day, 2.9 million viewers) was smacked down double digits from its premiere last week, which was a SmackDown 20th anniversary celebration featuring some of WWE’s biggest past and present stars. Still, it won the night for the network in adults 18-40 (Live+SD) and topped Friday for the second week in a row.

On The CW , Charmed and Dynasty returned, making their modest Friday night bows. Both were off a bit from last year’s premieres, and just below their season averages and finales. Charmed had an 0.2 18-49 rating and 700,000 viewers, down a tick from its Sunday night numbers, while Dynasty was on par with what Crazy Ex-Girlfriend averaged in the time slot last fall, scoring an 0.1 rating and 464,000 viewers.

The news was better for the CBS drama-laden lineup. Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. ticked up in total viewers and matched their demo scores from a week ago, with perennially strong Blue Bloods up by a tenth in the demo, scoring an 0.7 18-49 rating and 7.55 million total viewers, powering the CBS show to the Friday win in total viewership.

At NBC , The Blacklist was steady, coming in at 0.5 demo rating (same as its season premiere last week) and 3.78 million viewers. That provided a strong lead-in for the two-hour Dateline, which had a strong summer and continued in that pocket with an 0.6 and 3.73 million viewers.