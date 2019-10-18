Nicholas Britell, ‘Chernobyl’ Composer, “Shallow” Among World Soundtrack Award Winners

Nicholas Britell won Film Composer of the Year for his Oscar-nominated score for If Beale Street Could Talk at the World Soundtrack Awards, the annual event that honors the year’s best in film and TV music. The ceremony for the 19th edition of the honors was Friday on the sidelines of the Ghent Film Festival in Belgium.

“A Star Is Born” Warner Bros

Other winners include Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, which won the Original Song Oscar earlier this year. It written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson. Michael Abels, who wrote the score for Jordan Peele’s Us after collaborating on Get Out, was named Discovery of the Year.

In TV, Hildur Guðnadóttir was named Best Television Composer for the score of HBO’s Chernobyl. Her recent credits include Warner Bros’ Joker, and she was a Discovery nominee last year for Sicario: Day of the Soldado. She and Britell are coming off Emmy wins, her for Chernobyl and him for HBO’s Succession.

Britell won the Discovery award in 2017 for Moonlight. His recent credits include Vice and Netflix’s The King.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Film Composer of the Year

Nicholas Britell

If Beale Street Could Talk

TV Composer of the Year

Hildur Guðnadóttir

Chernobyl

Original Song Written Directly for a Film

“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)

Music & lyrics by Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson; performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Discovery of the Year 2019

Michael Abels

Us

Original Score for a Belgian Production

Duelles

Frédéric Vercheval

SABAM Award for the Most Original Composition By a Young International Composer

Pierre Charles

Public Choice Award

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (John Powell)