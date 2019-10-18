Nicholas Britell, ‘Chernobyl’ Composer, “Shallow” Among World Soundtrack Award Winners

Nicholas Britell won Film Composer of the Year for his Oscar-nominated score for If Beale Street Could Talk at the World Soundtrack Awards, the annual event that honors the year’s best in film and TV music. The ceremony for the 19th edition of the honors was Friday on the sidelines of the Ghent Film Festival in Belgium.
Other winners include Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, which won the Original Song Oscar earlier this year. It written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson. Michael Abels, who wrote the score for Jordan Peele’s Us after collaborating on Get Out, was named Discovery of the Year.
In TV, Hildur Guðnadóttir was named Best Television Composer for the score of HBO’s Chernobyl. Her recent credits include Warner Bros’ Joker, and she was a Discovery nominee last year for Sicario: Day of the Soldado. She and Britell are coming off Emmy wins, her for Chernobyl and him for HBO’s Succession.
Britell won the Discovery award in 2017 for Moonlight. His recent credits include Vice and Netflix’s The King.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Film Composer of the Year
Nicholas Britell
If Beale Street Could Talk
TV Composer of the Year
Hildur Guðnadóttir
Chernobyl
Original Song Written Directly for a Film
“Shallow” (A Star Is Born)
Music & lyrics by Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson; performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Discovery of the Year 2019
Michael Abels
Us
Original Score for a Belgian Production
Duelles
Frédéric Vercheval
SABAM Award for the Most Original Composition By a Young International Composer
Pierre Charles
Public Choice Award
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (John Powell)
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.