How To Watch The World Series Online & On TV

The first pitch of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals is tonight at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on Fox, which is airing the best-of-7 Major League Baseball championship series for a 20th consecutive year.

This year, the World Series will also stream live via the Fox Sports app and air exclusively in Spanish on Fox Deportes. All games will also be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to Fox.

As with the rest of Fox Sports’ coverage this postseason, Joe Buck and John Smoltz will handle play-by-play and analyst duties, respectively, on the Fox broadcast, with Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci on the sidelines. On Fox Deportes, Rolando Nichols is play-by-play announcer alongside analyst Edgar Gonzalez and field reporter Carlos Alvarez.

Fox Sports 1 will air the pregame show tonight beginning an hour before gametime, switching over to Fox for additional coverage after a half hour; Kevin Burkhardt is anchor with Frank Thomas, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez alongside. That team will anchor pregame shows for Games 1, 3 and 7, and postgame show except for the weekend games.

Houston, the American League champs after taking out the New York Yankees in the ALCS, will host Game 1 and Game 2, followed by Games 3-5 in Washington, which upset the Los Angeles Dodgers to reach the first World Series in its franchise history. If necessary, Games 6-7 will be back at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. (See the full schedule below.)

Both teams will rely on their stellar starting pitching, beginning tonight with the Astros’ Gerrit Cole against Washington’s Max Scherzer.

Other things to watch for from Fox Sports, which has seen average viewership this MLB postseason up 21% year over year so far: new 4D Replay technology featuring 30-plus cameras arranged around home plate to break down swings, balls and strikes and close plays; the stadium-view FlyCam at some games, after its debut at the All-Star Game this year; and several “Dirt Cams” around the infield. It will also shoot certain games in 8K, using the 8K Sony HDR Camera.

WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE

(all games on Fox/Fox Deportes)

Game 1: Tuesday, at Houston, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Game 2: Wednesday, at Houston, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Game 3: Friday, at Washington, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Game 4: Saturday, at Washington, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

*Game 5: Sunday, at Washington, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

*Game 6: October 29, at Houston, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

*Game 7: October 30, at Houston, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

*=if necessary