World Series Game 6 Ratings Hit It Out Of The Park; ‘The Voice’ Touches Season Low

Game 6 of the World Series took over Tuesday night, hitting an impressive home run in fast-affiliate ratings. The Fox broadcast earned a 3.8 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 15.31 million viewers who watched the Washington Nationals force a series-deciding Game 7 with a 7-2 victory on the road against the Houston Astros. Game 7 is tonight.

The Game 6 ratings grew 1.4 points in the demo compared with the early numbers for Game 5 (that’s the game where President Donald Trump was booed), and is up nine tenths from last Tuesday’s Game 1. It is likely that last night’s live broadcast will have greater adjustments in finals later today, but it easily gave Fox the overall victory in both demo and viewers for the night.

On NBC, things slipped across the board. The Voice (1.2, 7.84M) hit a low note for the season, while This Is Us (1.4, 6.72M) also took a bit of a dip. Rounding out the network’s night was New Amsterdam (0.8, 5.18M) which was also down from last week.

ABC saw the return of The Conners (1.2, 5.99M), which ticked up a tenth, while its new freshman show Emergence (0.5, 2.70M) came back steady but hit a viewership low. Fellow newbie Bless This Mess (0.8, 3.81M) also returned and nearly matched its numbers after taking a break. Black-ish ticked up a tenth (0.8, 2.97M), while its spinoff Mixed-ish (0.7, 3.12M) held steady.

As for the CW’s superhero slate, all was safe and sound with holds for The Flash (0.5, 1.44M) and Arrow (0.3, 810,000).