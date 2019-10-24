World Series Game 2 Ratings Even With Opener In Early Numbers; ‘Chicago’ Trio Ticks Down After Last Week’s Crossover

Click to Skip Ad
Brian Tee and Yaya DaCosta in 'Chicago Med' Liz Sisson/NBC

Fox’s broadcast of Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals drew a 2.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic on Wednesday night, even with Tuesday’s Game 1 in the early Nielsen numbers. A total of 11.78 million viewers tuned in for the game, which Washington won going away 12-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Tuesday’s opening game grew to a 3.1 in the final numbers, so a similar climb is expected later today. Game 3, meanwhile, is Friday in D.C.

Elsewhere last night, the three Chicago franchises ticked down after last week’s crossover — though but not by much. Chicago Med (1.2, 7.67M) took the biggest hit, dropping three tenths. Chicago Fire (1.2, 7.81M) followed at 9 PM and was down a tenth, while Chicago P.D. (1.1, 6.69M) rounded out the night giving back two tenths.

On ABC, each series in the Wednesday lineup shaved a tenth from last week: The Goldbergs (0.9, 3.92M), Schooled (0.7, 3.17M) and Single Parents (0.6, 2.48M). The network’s freshman Stumptown took a break and in its place was the special Harry & Meghan: An African Journey (0.5, 3.34M), which took in soft numbers.

CBS’ revered reality series Survivor slipped a tenth (1.3, 6.77M), while SEAL Team (0.7, 4.64M) and S.W.A.T. (0.6, 3.83M) both saw gains from last week.

Things were looking up for Archie and the gang at Riverdale (0.3, 910K) as the CW’s moody teen drama saw a one-tenth boost, while new series Nancy Drew (0.2, 800,000) — which is equally as dark and moody — held steady.

 

