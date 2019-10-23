World Series Opener Down From 2018 For Fox; ‘This Is Us’ Ticks Up

Game 1 of the World Series the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros easily topped Tuesday for Fox in primetime, earning a 2.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and drawing 11.58 million viewers. It may have been a home run for the night, but the early numbers are off considerably from last year’s Game 1 between the big-market Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, which scored a 3.4 rating and 12.6 million viewers.

Last night’s game, which saw the Nationals win 5-4 on the road after holding off a late Astros rally, marked the lowest World Series opening-game viewership since 2014. Still, Fox easily won the night in both metrics. Game 2 is tonight.

Against the game, the other networks stayed fairly stable compared with a week ago. NBC’s This Is Us (1.6, 7.03M) ticked up a tenth, while its lead-in The Voice (1.3, 7.95M) was steady with ratings and viewership. The network ended the night with New Amsterdam (0.9, 5.18M), which also saw a one-tenth boost. NBC was second in the demo overall behind Fox.

ABC had an autumnal celebration with the broadcast of the classic It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1.2, 4.96M), which led into a Halloween-friendlyToy Story of Terror! (1.0, 3.70M) and carried over into Kenya Barris’ -ish universe. Mixed-ish (0.7, 3.09M) was up a tenth and the same went for its parent series Black-ish (0.7, 2.73M). ABC wrapped its evening of specials with ABC News’ The Douglas Dynasty, (0.5, 3.01M), which featured Diane Sawyer interviewing Michael Douglas’ son Cameron about growing up in Hollywood, addiction and his time in prison.

On CBS, NCIS (1.1, 11.03M) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.72M) saw no changes from last week, while FBI (0.8, 8.82M)dipped a tenth. The network was second in total viewers for the night against the World Series.

The CW’s Arrow (0.3, 780,000)held steady after its premiere last week while The Flash (0.5 1.40M) also maintained its speed.