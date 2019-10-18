‘Wonder Woman’ Milestone: All-Star 750th Issue On The Way From DC Comics

It’s not easy being the greatest female icon in the history of American comic books but, even after more than seven decades on the job, the Amazon princess they call Wonder Woman handles that burden with noble grace and singular determination.

That’s one way to interpret the striking, just-released cover artwork for the upcoming, 96-page, prestige-format, 750th issue of Wonder Woman from Burbank-based publisher DC Comics. The milestone issue will hit shelves at brick-and-mortar retailers on January 22, the same day it lands on the virtual spinner racks of online retailers.

The image evokes the Hellenic imagery of mighty Atlas hefting the world on his Titan shoulder and it was illustrated by Catwoman writer/artist Joëlle Jones, just one of the many DC stars who made contributions to commemorative issue.

Deadline

Announced interior artists include Colleen Doran, Jesus Merino, Elena Casagrade, Gabriel Picolo, and Wonder Woman Rebirth illustrator Nicola Scott. The current Wonder Woman writer, Steve Orlando, is among a deep roster of writers who worked on the issue including noted Wonder Woman scribes of the past (Greg Rucka and Gail Simone) as well as fan-favorites like Vita Ayala, Marguerite Bennett, and Jeff Loveness.

A new wave of storytellers in the DC ranks from the YA publishing sector) will also take their first twirl as Wonder Woman writers, among them Kami Garcia, Mariko Tamaki, and Shannon and Dean Hale, the tandem behind the upcoming Diana: Princess of the Amazons.

The issue will cost $9.99 and feature stories about the past, present, and future of the mighty warrior. The same issue will be available with alternate cover images. Eight of those “variant” covers represent Wonder Woman’s evolving persona and changing fashion for each decade since her 1941 debut in All-Star Comics issue No. 3.

Patty Jenkins via Twitter

The artists contributing the decade covers: 1940s by Joshua Middleton; 1950s by Jenny Frison; 1960s by J. Scott Campbell; 1970s by Olivier Coipel; 1980s by George Pérez; 1990s by Brian Bolland; 2000s by Adam Hughes; and 2010s by Jim Lee and Scott Williams.

Wonder Woman will reach her 80th anniversary in 2021. The wielder of the Golden Lasso will return to the big screen next year in Wonder Woman 1984.

Here’s the full cover image for Wonder Woman issue No. 750 from DC Comics…