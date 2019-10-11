Women In Entertainment Sets Speakers For WIE Summit

Women in Entertainment has added Patricia Heaton, One Day at a Time executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett, June Diane Raphael and former SNL castmember Sasheer Zamata among others to the list of speakers for its WIE summit set for October 24 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

The fifth annual event gathers some of the most creative, transformative minds in TV, film and media for a one-day series of keynotes, panel discussions and fireside chats. This year’s topics will include building identifiable female role models in TV and film, conscious cultural accuracy and representation, on- and off-screen inclusivity of people of all abilities, the importance of female support and guidance for emerging creatives, and authenticity in cross-platform storytelling and branded content.

Others on the speakers list include CBS All Access EVP Original Content Julie McNamara, Starz chief marketing officer Alison Hoffman, writer-producer-director Alex Kurtzman, Awesomeness TV co-heads Rebecca Glashow and Shelley Zimmerman and actor Laura Marano.