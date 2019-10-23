Women In Animation Unveils WIA Diversity Awards Winners; ‘Knock Down The House’ Producer Launches Philadelphia Film Fund – Film Briefs

Women in Animation has unveiled recipients of its third annual WIA Diversity Awards, which honor individuals, films and organizations that have made a significant impact in expanding the diversity of voices in the art and industry of animation.

This year’s awards go to Sony Pictures Animation, Netflix VP Original Animation Melissa Cobb, and filmmaker Brenda Lopez for her short film Abeo. They will be recognized on opening night of Spark Animation 2019, which runs October 24-27 in Vancouver, BC.

SPA is being recognized for its support of and work in creating content featuring diverse characters in films including the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Hair Love, while Cobb is being recognized for her work supporting female creators. Abeo is a mixed media animated short that depicts the journey of Nadia and Lupe, immigrants who risked their lives to cross the Arizona desert in search for a better life.

“Women in Animation is thrilled to spotlight and celebrate the organizations and artists who are making a difference in WIA’s mission of reaching 50/50 by 2025, and we continue to be grateful to SPARK CG for their ongoing support of the WIA Diversity Awards,” WIA president Marge Dean said. “Congratulations to all of this year’s honorees for their enormous contributions to this cause.”

***

“Knock Down The House” Sundance Film Festival

Wavelength Productions, the company behind the recent feature documentaries Where’s My Roy Cohn?, Knock Down the House and Won’t You Be My Neighbor, has launched the Philadelphia Film Fund. The venture establishes a membership organization for Philly-based equity investors, and aims to bridge the gap between local financiers with vetted, established film teams seeking funding for their productions.

The fund costs $3,500 per year and includes an annual retreat, access to top-tier film festivals, big table dinners in Philadelphia and other networking opportunities. If they choose to invest, members will receive “shares” of the project they select. Film credit levels could include Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer, In Association with, and Special Thanks.

Founding members include Wavelength president Jenifer Westphal, producer J. Andrew Greenblatt of the Philadelphia Film Society and Loaded Pixex president Bobby Reed.