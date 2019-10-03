WME Agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh Shifts To New Role Focused On Live Events

Seasoned WME agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh is shifting to a new role at the agency. She will focus on live events and continue developing Together Live, a separate business she founded and co-owns with the agency.

Walsh, who rose through the lit department and has branched out into representing speakers and conferences in nearly two decades at the company, opted to step away from day-to-day agenting. In recent years, after a strong run leading William Morris and then William Morris Endeavor to the top lit ranks, she handled tours for notable talent like Oprah Winfrey and Arianna Huffington.

The move follows last Friday’s 11th-hour abandonment by Endeavor of its long-nurtured plan to stage an initial public offering. While the company, which owns WME and a range of other businesses, still hopes to find a favorable time in 2020 to hit the public markets, the IPO climate had worsened considerably in recent months.

Because many employees have tied their compensation to the presumed stock offering, the threat of staffers defecting out of frustration is a real one. Companies on the verge of going public, especially tech firms like Airbnb, have faced considerable internal turmoil after delaying their IPOs. At the same time, a person familiar with Walsh’s situation tells Deadline it was unrelated to the IPO fizzle. Endeavor is in the midst of working out the mechanics of a stock buyback program for employees, with updates planned to roll out in the coming months.

Together Live is planning to stage 10 events in October alone in different U.S. cities, attracting major participants and sponsorship by Proctor & Gamble brands.

Here is the internal memo about Walsh’s transition from Endeavor President Mark Shapiro: