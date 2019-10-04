Paramount Tom Clancy Pic ‘Without Remorse’ Enlists Four For Michael B. Jordan’s Navy SEAL Team

EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Scipio, Cam Gigandet, Jack Kesy and Todd Lasance are joining Michael B. Jordan’s Navy SEAL team in Paramount’s feature take on Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.

Directed by Stefano Sollima, Without Remorse is the origin story of John Clark, played by Jordan, a Navy SEAL-turned-CIA ops officer, who seeks revenge after his girlfriend is killed by a Baltimore drug lord. At one point in the Clancy-lit-verse, Clark served as Jack Ryan’s bodyguard.

The foursome join already cast Luke Mitchell, who we announced was playing, Rowdy, another SEAL team member. Scipio and Gigandet we hear will respectively play Hatchet and Webb. Jodie Turner-Smith and Jamie Bell also star.

Scipio can next be seen as the villain in Sony’s Bad Boys for Life. He has recently wrapped shooting The Outpost in which he stars opposite Caleb Landry Jones and Orlando Bloom, as well as Waldo opposite Mel Gibson and Charlie Hunnam.

Gigandet can next be seen in the film Windfall for Netflix opposite Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher. Scipio is represented by ICM Partners, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and attorney Jeffrey Bernstein at Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer. Gigandet is represented by ICM Partners and Luber Roklin.

Kesy’s credits include TNT’s Claws and such pics as Deadpool 2, Death Wish, Baywatch, 12 Strong and the upcoming The Outpost as well. He is repped by CAA and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Lasance has starred in such TV series as The Vampire Diaries, Spartacus, and Home and Away. He is repped by Marquee Management and Silver Lining Entertainment.