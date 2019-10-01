William Moseley & Johanna Braddy Head To ‘Pencil Town’; Jackie Long, Denise Boutte, Christian Keyes Star In ‘Never And Again’

William Moseley and Johanna Braddy will star in Pencil Town, an inspirational drama directed and executive produced by Jay Silverman (Girl on the Edge, Off the Menu) that just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Written by Van Billet, the plot is based on a true story about a corporate raider (Moseley) on the verge of making partner at his private equity firm who is forced to return to his small town where he suddenly inherits his father’s nearly bankrupt pencil factory, which is the heart and soul of the depressed community. With foreclosure looming, he must decide whether to join the workers’ fight to save the factory or let it close and relocate to China. Mimi Kennedy, Mary Pat Gleason, Shashawnee Hall, Paul Dooley, Bill Cobbs and James Eckhouse also star. William Newman, Bethany Cerrona and Joe Gamache are producers. Moseley (The Chronicles of Narnia, The Royals) is repped by APA, United Entertainment, CAM, and Ginsburg Daniels LLP. Braddy (UnReal) is repped by APA and Circle of Confusion.

Jackie Long (Games People Play, ATL, The Comebacks), Denise Boutte (Meet the Browns, Why Did I Get Married?), and Christian Keyes (Saints & Sinners, No More Mr. Nice Guy) are attached to topline Never and Again, a romantic comedy written and directed by LazRael Lison. The pic centers on Kevin and Jasmine who, as two teenagers with equal passion for each other’s dreams — his love for football and hers for music — fall head over heels in love with each other but tragedy and one horrible lapse in judgment tears them apart. Many years later, Kevin (Long) and Jasmine (Boutte), have to trust one another after their paths cross again. Is their first love strong enough for them to save each other now? Rounding out the cast are Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Master P, Vanessa Simmons, Jayson Bernard, Bebe Drake, Cymphonique Miller, Day 26’s Willie Taylor, Acorye’ White, Marilyn Camacho, Ayla Kell, and Lance Paul. Lison is also producing the film with Tatiana Chekhova, under their Summer House Pictures banner, Jayson Bernard and Roberto Rosario, Jr. of J&R Productions, and Tracy Bell of Asah Entertainment. Master P, Romeo Miller, Kristi Kilday, and Antonio Trotter are the executive producers as filming is currently underway in Los Angeles. Long is repped by Pantheon Talent, Boutte is repped by Newman-Thomas Management, and Keyes is with TCA and JME Management.