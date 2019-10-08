Click to Skip Ad
Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds ‘A Christmas Carol’ Musical Snapped Up By Apple

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds will be starring in the musical rendition of the Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, which was acquired by Apple in a competitive bid.

Sean Anders and John Morris will direct. Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will produce through their Gloria Sanchez label. Reynolds and George Dewey will also produce through their Maximum Effort company. Anders and Morris are also producing under their Two Grown Men. Word is deals are still being done for the entire project.

When reached by Deadline, Apple could not confirm or comment on the project.

