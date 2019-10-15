Will Ferrell And iHeartMedia Launch New Podcast Company – Big Money Players Network

After bringing the laughs on TV and film, Will Ferrell is jumping into the podcast business.

The comedian, actor, and producer and iHeartMedia today announced a partnership to launch Big Money Players Network, a new podcast company focused on comedy shows.

“The iHeartPodcast Network has been such a pleasure to work with. I love hanging out in the offices and I’ve only been yelled at once for using someone’s computer, which I shouldn’t have done,” Ferrell said jokingly in a statement. “Its creative, multiplatform assets and ability to market and reach millions of new podcast listeners is unprecedented. I’m looking forward to continuing our journey as creative partners and helping to define how comedy and podcasting will merge in the next couple years.”

“Will Ferrell is one of the greatest comedians of our lifetime, and the unique synergy between Will and iHeartMedia will continue to lead us in accomplishing even more great audio content together,” added Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Network. “We’ve worked extremely close with Will over the past year and our listeners love what we’ve offered them so far.”

The company plans to scout comedic talent for scripted and unscripted podcasts. The network will unveil 10 podcasts over the next two years, produced by Ferrell and iHeartMedia. The new offerings will be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere else podcasts are heard.

Talent and entertainment company UTA said the deal came together after it began looking for a way to expand Ferrell’s presence in the audio space.

“We needed a partner who fundamentally understood his brand of premium comedy,” stated Oren Rosenbaum, UTA head of emerging platforms. “iHeartMedia has proven to be just that — they have an innate understanding of the podcasting landscape and will help bring this partnership to the next level.”

Listeners can expect the new shows to roll out in 2020.