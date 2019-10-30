Will Arnett To Host ‘Lego Masters’ Competition Series For Fox

Will Arnett has been tapped to host Lego Masters, Fox’s new Lego-building competition series.

Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, Lego Masters, from Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Brad Pitt’s Plan B, will feature pairs of Lego enthusiasts facing off in brick-building challenges. Throughout the competition, Arnett, alongside expert judges, will encourage the builders, introduce challenges and put the creations to the test until one duo is crowned Lego Masters. No stranger to Lego, Arnett, who voices Lego Batman in The Lego Movie franchise, will also serve as an executive producer on the series. It’s set to premiere Wednesday, February 5 at 9 PM on Fox.

Fox

“This show is an hour of fun for the whole family and Will is the ideal host. He’s already a member of the Lego family and his passion for this show is infectious,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment. “He’s also a great collaborator and, let’s be honest, he’s hilarious – which makes him perfect for this competition.”

Originally created by Tuesday’s Child, Lego Masters first launched on the UK’s Channel 4 in 2017, when it quickly became the network’s highest-rated new series, nearly doubling its primetime average with young adults. Since then, Lego Masters has been renewed by Channel 4 and local versions of the format have begun launching around the world. Most recently, Endemol Shine Australia produced a local version for Nine, which became an instant hit, averaging more than 2.0 million viewers, and ranked as the country’s #1 program among all key demos. Additionally, Endemol Shine Germany successfully produced the series for RTL.



Lego Masters will be produced by Endemol Shine North America and Tuesday’s Child under license from The Lego Group, for The Lego Group. Plan B will executive-produce the Fox series, along with showrunner Anthony Dominici; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The Lego Group.

In addition to his voice work as Lego Batman, Arnett has received multiple Emmy nominations for his work on both Arrested Development and 30 Rock. Currently, he can be heard as the voice of the title character in Emmy-nominated animated Netflix comedy series BoJack Horseman.

“It gives me piece of mind to be able to continue building my relationship with The Lego Group,” said Arnett. “Ultimately, my goal is Danish citizenship.”