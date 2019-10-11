Wildfire Explodes Overnight In Los Angeles; Mandatory Evacuations, One Dead, 0% Containment

A fast-moving wildfire fueled by fierce Santa Ana winds swept into the northern Los Angeles area overnight, destroying homes, forcing mandatory evacuations and sending thousands fleeing.

The Saddleridge Fire broke out at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the Sylmar area, jumping the 210 and 5 freeways and exploding to more than 4,700 acres within hours, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Portions of the 210, 5, 14 and 118 freeways — all major arteries into and out of the northern San Fernando Valley — have been shut down. Most area schools were closed for the day.

David Swanson/Shutterstock

According to LAFD Chief and PIO Ralph Terrazas at a Friday morning news conference, an estimated 25 homes have been damaged and mandatory evacuations have been issued for some 12,700 homes north of the 118 Freeway from Tampa Avenue to the Ventura County line. One man has died of cardiac arrest and one firefighter suffered a minor eye injury, Terrazas said.

He added that the Saddleridge Fire is spreading at a rate of about 800 acres an hour and is 0% contained. No cause has been determined. “This is a very dynamic fire,” Terrazas said.

More than 1,000 firefighters from multiple agencies are battling the fires. Helicopters have been making repeated water drops as crews on the ground attacked the flames, and with the morning light two super scoopers and one Erickson air crane will join the fight from the air as the fire heads west toward the Ventura County.

Winds of 20-30 mph winds are expected to continue through early afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph in the fire zone, along with very low humidity — 3%-10% — making it a challenge for firefighters who are trying to get the blaze under control. Multiple brush fires have sprung up over the past 24 hours from Riverside to Ventura counties.

“It’s been a battle,” Dave Richardson, Chief Deputy of the Los Angeles County Fire Deopartment, said at the news conference. “And unfortunately, it’s too familiar. We’ve been here not too long at this very same spot. … There continues to be a firefight out there.”

Fire danger is high throughout Southern California after a very rainy winter and spring that fueled vegeation growth, followed by a typically dry summer and early fall, combined with the destructive Santa Ana winds. Southern California Edison has cut power to nearly 13,000 customers in an effort to limit wildfires, and the utility said power could be cut off to more than 173,000 customers in parts of eight counties.

Patrick Hipes and Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.