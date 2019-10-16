‘Why Women Kill’ Renewed For Season 2 By CBS All Access

Just ahead of Thursday’s season one finale of Why Women Kill, CBS All Access has ordered a second season of the original anthology series, from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios.

Starring Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, the first season details the lives of three women living in three different decades — a housewife in the ‘60s (Goodwin), a socialite in the ‘80s (Liu) and a lawyer in 2019 (Howell-Baptiste) — all dealing with infidelity in their marriages. Why Women Kill will examine how the roles of women have changed but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

“Why Women Kill has had a phenomenal first season,” said Julie McNamara, EVP of Original Content, CBS All Access. “Under the creative direction of Marc Cherry and the incredible performances of the cast, the series has become one of our most streamed original series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of this wonderfully soapy dramedy in its second season and can’t wait to see what themes Marc explores next.”

Cast also includes Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and Katie Finneran.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, and Marc Webb.