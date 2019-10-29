WGA East-Repped CBS TV Writers Urge “Fair Contract” For CBSN News Writers

More than 75 writers on CBS and Showtime TV shows have signed a petition in support of a fair contract for their fellow writers employed on the newly unionized staff of CBSN, CBS News’ streaming news network.

The petition was delivered to management at ViacomCBS by WGA East executive director Lowell Peterson on the fifth consecutive day of collective bargaining. In February, CBSN became the first major digital live-streaming news service to unionize, and the parties have been in negotiations since June.

“We are one union,” Peterson said. “The solidarity of our members who craft drama and comedy means a lot to our unit members at CBSN, who are gearing up for a busy 2020 and expect their real concerns to be addressed by the company.”

WGA East

“The staff at CBSN have shown tremendous courage to stand up for one another and we have their back – it’s time for a fair contract,” the petition states. “We are proud to support our fellow union members at CBSN who are negotiating their first union contract. They have made reasonable proposals to ensure fair working conditions and to protect the integrity of their bargaining unit. We call on CBS to respond accordingly and reach an agreement that respects the terrific work of the writers, producers, and graphic artists at CBSN.”

Among those signing the petition are writers from such CBS and Showtime shows as Blue Bloods, City on a Hill, FBI: Most Wanted, Instinct, The Good Fight, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Our Cartoon President and Tommy.

The nearly 6,000-member guild also represents news staffs at ABC News, WNYW, WBBM-AM, WCBS-AM, and 1010 WINS, as well as digital-first staffs at The Dodo, Fast Company, Gizmodo Media Group, HuffPost, Intercept, MTV News, Onion Inc., Refinery29, Salon, Slate, Talking Points Memo, ThinkProgress, Thrillist, VICE, and Vox Media.