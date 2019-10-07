‘Westworld’s Jimmi Simpson Signs With ICM Partners

Emmy nominated Westworld actor Jimmi Simpson has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas. Simpson, who was most recently seen starring opposite Ben Kingsley and Jacki Weaver in the Epix original series Perpetual Grace, LTD, was previously with WME.

Simpson’s other notable credits include Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror: USS Callister, which he picked up a BAFTA nom for, House of Cards, the Aaron Sorkin HBO series, The Newsroom, and Anthony Hemmingway’s USA anthology series, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.

On the film side, Simpson appeared in White House Down, from director Roland Emmerich, David Fincher’s Zodiac, and Under the Silver Lake with Andrew Garfield. On Broadway, he played the title character in Aaron Sokin’s The Farnsworth Invention, and also starred opposite Laurie Metcalf in the Circle X Theater Company production, Trevor.

Simpson continues to be repped by Industry Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, et al. His upcoming project slate includes Tate Taylor’s Breaking News in Yuba County opposite Allison Janney, as well as Derrick Borte’s Unhinged alongside Russell Crowe.