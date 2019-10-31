Wavelength Productions Launches WAVE Grant To Support Female Filmmakers Of Color

Wavelength Productions, the company predominantly helmed by women behind acclaimed features such as Knock Down The House, Where’s My Roy Cohn?, The Infiltrators and Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, recently launched the WAVE (Women at the Very Edge) Grant a new initiative which is dedicated to fostering and supporting female filmmakers of color and are looking to tell their “own great f***ing story.”

The newly launched initiative will help first-time female filmmakers of color with the production of their first documentary or narrative film. Producers, directors or first-time filmmakers are invited to apply for the grant on the company’s website. In addition to putting money in your pockets for a film project, Wavelength will provide mentorship when it comes to producing, development, fundraising, and distribution strategy.

“At Wavelength Productions, we know that women have the power to not just break down barriers in this industry but to change the industry fundamentally, which is why we have always chosen to champion female filmmakers and their unique vision,” said Jenifer Westphal, President and Founder of Wavelength Productions. “We are looking forward to working closely with the selected filmmaker to see that their passion and their project comes to fruition.”

For filmmakers interested in the WAVE grant, there are a couple of guidelines. Applicants must be women of color who are at least 18 years of age and are U.S. residents. They must also own the copyright of their production, with budgetary and editorial control. Unfortunately, student films, feature films, series and engagement or outreach campaigns will not be accepted. Submissions will be accepted until January 1, 2020.