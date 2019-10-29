‘Watchmen’ Continues To Hold Strong With 1.3 Million Viewers In Week 2

It looks like audiences have found their new favorite sci-fi fantasy series to watch on Sunday nights with Watchmen. The series created by Damon Lindelof and starring Regina King held strong in its second week out garnering over 1.3 million viewers on Sunday night across all HBO platforms.

Audiences tuned in to the new series which continues to unravel its narrative set in an alternative 2019 America where masked police officers, white supremacists and outlawed superheroes co-exist — or at least try to. Watchmen had some competition Sunday with Game 5 of the World Series and Sunday Night Football but managed to retain its audience from last week’s premiere. The 9 PM airing brought and 765,000 viewers and the digital audience were within 4% of last week’s debut despite many new series declining in their second week.

Last week, the series based on Alan Moore’s award-winning graphic novel premiered and delivered 1.5 million viewers across all HBO platforms. It was 21% above the Succession season finale in the time slot and marked the strongest debut performance for a series on HBO’s digital platforms since the premium cabler debuted Westworld in 2016. The 9 PM linear telecast of the freshman series averaged 800,000 viewers, making it premium cable’s most-watched new series debut this year. Since premiering, the total viewing for the first episode is now nearing 5 million viewers and is expected to grow significantly throughout the drama’s freshman season.

King stars alongside Don Johnson, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk.