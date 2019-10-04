WarnerMedia Promotes Trio Of Veteran HBO Communications Executives

Three veteran HBO executives, Karen Jones, Ronni Cobern-Basis and Laura Young, are being promoted to expanded roles at WarnerMedia’s entertainment and direct-to-consumer divisions.

The trio will report to Global Communications EVP Kevin Brockman, the former Disney exec who joined WarnerMedia earlier this year.

The uppings follow the departures of two longtime HBO veterans with 80-plus combined years of service at HBO: Quentin Schaffer and Nancy Lesser. Jeff Cusson, a longtime colleague of Schaffer and Lesser at HBO, shifted several months ago to a corporate communications role at WarnerMedia.

HBO and the other units of WarnerMedia are working their way through a dramatic restructuring in the wake of AT&T’s 2018 acquisition of Time Warner. The launch next spring of direct-to-consumer streaming service HBO Max is accelerating the pace of change as well-established approaches are upended and walls between business units tumble.

Jones, who has spent more than 20 years at HBO, most recently served as SVP of Media Relations. She has been promoted to EVP of Communications for HBO. She will be responsible for all communication efforts on behalf of HBO entertainment programming, managing teams in New York and LA. She will work closely with HBO programming president Casey Bloys and business and legal affairs chief Glenn Whitehead.

Cobern-Basis, who has been at HBO for more than 25 years, most recently was SVP of Talent Relations, HBO, has been promoted to the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Talent Relations, Events and Awards, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. In this new role, Cobern-Basis will be responsible for all Talent Relations, Events and Awards efforts on behalf of the entire portfolio, spanning HBO, TNT, TBS, truTV and the upcoming HBO Max.

Young, who has had a more than 20-year run in HBO Corporate Affairs, most recently served as SVP of Corporate Affairs and Regional PR. She has been promoted to the newly created role of SVP of Corporate Communications, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. She will oversee all corporate and brand communications, marketing PR, digital PR, regional and affiliate communications on behalf of the entire portfolio, spanning HBO, TNT, TBS, truTV and the upcoming HBO Max.

Jones, Cobern-Basis and Young join others in senior-level positions on Brockman’s senior team. The roster includes Jade Ekstedt, VP of Corporate and Otter Media Communications; Marie Moore, SVP of Communications, TNT, TBS, truTV and HBO Max; Anna Nicoll, SVP of Corporate Affairs and International Publicity, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer; and Ray Stallone, SVP of HBO Sports Communications.

“When I arrived here a few months ago, I was struck by the depth and breadth of talent across the entire organization,” Brockman said. “In crafting our new structure, I focused on creating synergies across the portfolio where I could and tapping the best talent to lead our efforts. Karen, Ronni and Laura are each experts in their fields, wildly respected both internally and externally, and more than deserving of their new roles. Together with the other members of my senior team, and alongside the best teams in the business, I’m sure we’ll continue to set the bar for excellence in communications for years to come.”