WarnerMedia Confirms May 2020 Launch Of HBO Max Along With Growth Goals

WarnerMedia has finally confirmed the launch timing of HBO Max as May 2020, though a more specific date was not given.

The company has been projecting a spring launch for the past few months, ever since postponing an earlier fall beta plan.

“We plan to use the enormous AT&T footprint to scale HBO Max quickly,” WarnerMedia entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said.

That integrated approach also anchored the introductory presentation by AT&T COO John Stankey, who delivered a batch of projections and thematic plans at the start of WarnerMedia’s investor day on the Warner Bros. lot.

Pricing specifics were promised by executives in the early going at the event, but the price reveal is likely to be the closer, as it was when Disney lifted the veil on Disney+ in April.

Stankey said content, technology and distribution are the three key elements of streaming, and “only AT&T enters this space with solid footing in all three.” In terms of distribution, one leg up for HBO Max will be the plan to offer the service for free to about 10 million subscribers across platforms. That jump-start “will create momentum, wom marketing and buzz right out of the gate,” Stankey said.

After the main subscription offering launches in May 2020, an ad-supported version will go live in 2021 and live offerings (mainly news and sports) will be incorporated that same year. Across Europe, the U.S. and Latin America, HBO Max will have 75 million to 90 million subscribers by 2025, Stankey said. Tailored versions of HBO Max in Europe and Latin America with localized programming will start to hit the market by 2021.

During an investor call with analysts on Monday to discuss AT&T’s third-quarter financial results, CEO Randall Stephenson affirmed the forecast for 50 million subscribers in the U.S. by 2025.

“HBO Max will have a positive and immediate impact,” Stankey proclaimed, saying AT&T will be able to “benefit from a virtuous cycle of investment and growth.”

The pricing strategy of HBO Max has been under the microscope for months, with the perception increasing lately that WarnerMedia faces a dilemma. Disney and Apple have staked out the lower end of the spectrum — Disney+ costs $7 a month with discounts for a full-year purchase and free access for a year to Verizon customers. Apple, similarly, went to $5 a month and is offering Apple TV+ free for a year to anyone buying a new Apple device.

Netflix, meanwhile, has been steadily raising its U.S. price in recent years, with most subscribers now paying $13 a month.

For HBO Max, given the traditionally strong relationship of HBO and the cable and satellite operators that launched it more than four decades ago, undercutting the $15 price of stand-alone service HBO Now could be challenging.