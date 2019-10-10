‘Training Day’ Prequel In Development At Warner Bros.

Warner Bros has set in motion a prequel to the Antoine Fuqua-directed crime thriller, Training Day. Newcomer Nick Yarborough has been commissioned to pen the film which is said to be set a decade before the 2001 original that was written by David Ayer. Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke starred in the film. Both actors earned Oscar nominations for their performances with Washington taking home the trophy for Best Actor.

The first installment took place over a 12-hour period where a rookie Los Angeles narcotics officer (Hawke), on his first day on the job, must deal with the perils brought on by his crooked detective partner(Washington).

The prequel will reportedly pick up around the time of the L.A. Riots that followed after the infamous Rodney King verdict.

Jerry Bruckheimer produced a TV series based on Training Day, which aired on CBS during the 2016-17 season. The series, which starred Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell, was canceled after one season following the death of Paxton. It was set 15 years after the events in the movie and featured new characters. There was an idea at the time to make the show a true Training Day sequel, featuring the surviving main characters from the movie, Ethan Hawke’s Jake Hoyt, but it did not come to fruition after talks with Hawke fell through.

