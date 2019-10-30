Toby Emmerich Re-Ups At Warner Bros Pictures Group; Carolyn Blackwood Promoted To COO

Warner Bros said Wednesday that Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich has extended his contract with new responsibilities, while New Line president and chief content officer Carolyn Blackwood has been promoted to the newly created position of Warner Bros Pictures Group COO.

The moves were revealed by Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of Warner Bros chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff, a day after she and the rest of the WarnerMedia brass took the wraps off the HBO Max streaming service that will launch in May, with the film group’s content front and center.

As part of his new deal — details were not revealed — the studio said Emmerich, who has headed the WBPG since 2017, will expand his responsibilities to tackle a range of emerging strategic priorities within Warner Bros and WarnerMedia.

Blackwood, the 20-year company veteran and most recently New Line’s president and chief content officer, will now be responsible for the group’s day-to-day operations including Physical Production, Business Affairs and Music, while continuing with oversight of New Line and the live-stage division Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.

Blackwood will continue to report to Emmerich, as will the Creative Production/Development, Marketing, Distribution and Home Entertainment division chiefs.

“Toby is a distinguished entertainment executive whose track record speaks for itself,” Sarnoff said today in a release announcing the news. “Since my arrival at Warner Bros, he has been an extraordinary partner. I am thrilled to have him by my side as we take Warner Bros. and Warner Media forward.”

She added of Blackwood: “When you look at the terrific performance of New Line over the years, it’s obvious that Carolyn’s formidable leadership skills have played an integral part in its success. I am excited for her to take on this larger Pictures Group role.”

MORE