Warner Bros Inks Deal With UK Studio Locksmith Animation

Warner Bros has inked multi-film pact with Locksmith Animation to co-develop and distribute the slate of films in the works at the UK-based studio.

The animation house run by co-CEOs Sarah Smith and Julie Lockhart and co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch is currently working on its first feature, Ron’s Gone Wrong, which will be released by Disney. The WB deal covers the development and production of family animated features for worldwide theatrical distribution by Warner Bros Pictures.

Warners said Locksmith will collaborate with Warner Animation Group EVP Allison Abbate to complement the studio’s current work. That unit’s upcoming slate includes Scoob, due in 2020, and Tom & Jerry and Space Jam 2 in 2021.

“In recent years, animation has become a tremendously important part of our slate, and this deal with Locksmith dovetails perfectly with our forward-going plans,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and Courtenay Valenti, President Production and Development, Warner Bros. Pictures. “We love Sarah and Julie’s sensibilities and work, and look forward to working with them to create titles that will enchant today’s audiences and become classics for future generations of animation lovers.”

Locksmith was founded in 2014 by writer-director-producer Smith, whose credits include Arthur Christmas, and producer Lockhart (Shaun the Sheep Movie, Pirates! Band of Misfits) along with Murdoch.

“We’re absolutely delighted to become part of the Warner Bros family with this partnership,” said Smith and Lockhart in a joint statement. “The studio has not only a revered legacy in animation, but an outstanding record in bringing contemporary family classics to global audiences. We look forward to working with its visionary leadership team to bring our unique voice and brand to worldwide audiences.”