‘The Walking Dead’ Movie May Have Some Ninjas – New York Comic Con

Ninja zombies? Exec producers of The Walking Dead released one detail, one word only, about the highly anticipated movie spin-offs of the long-running franchise — it’s “ninjas.”

At a raucous panel with an estimated 5,000 fans at New York Comic Con, one devotee asked Scott Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead universe and series executive producer, for some color on the upcoming pics. What is known is that they continue the story of series hero Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln. He was last seen wounded and whisked away by strangers in a helicopter at the end of Season 9 after saving the remnants of civilization. He won’t appear in Season 10, which debuts Sunday, Oct. 6.

“Ninjas,” Gimple said. “You really got me on this one. We are working on it right now and hope to have some news for you in the next month of two.”

“News with ninjas!” exclaimed Chris Hardwick, host of Talking Dead, who moderated the 11-member Comic Con panel of producers and cast.

Gimple acknowledged a bit later his answer had been “terrible” and elaborated, sort of, implying that the films travel to new places — both in the movie theater, and perhaps beyond.

“There are a lot of things that have been going on in The Walking Dead outside of these characters’ imaginations, of what they know. We will be exploring this through the movie, through Rick Grimes, and even beyond that, opening up the world of The Walking Dead,” he said.

Season 10 will likely feature new cities. The terrifying Whisperers, humans who wear walkers’ (what characters call zombies) skins, will take center stage, said producers said.

This event was an emotional East Coast farewell to Danai Gurira, who’s played badass-with-a-heart-of-gold Micchone. Gurira (Black Panther) is off to her first show-running gig with Americanah, a limited series for HBO Max.