Waleed Zuaiter Signs With Echo Lake Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated Waleed Zuaiter, who currently co-stars in Netflix’s The Spy and stars in the upcoming Hulu series Baghdad Central, has signed with Echo Lake Entertainment for management.

Zuaiter received an Academy Award nomination in 2014 for producing Omar, in which he also starred. The actor most recently received critical praise for his portrayal of Syrian President Amin Al-Hafez opposite Sasha Baron Cohen in The Spy. For Baghdad Central, Zuaiter will headline the cast of the series which will be released by Fremantle/Euston Films for Hulu and Channel 4/UK in early 2020. Corey Stoll and Bertie Carvel co-star.

Zuaiter is repped by Iris Grossman and MaryJane Skalski at Echo Lake and by Fred Bimbler at Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard LLP.