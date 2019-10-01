Viola Davis To Be Honored At Rome Film Festival

Viola Davis will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Rome Film Festival (October 17-27).

The Oscar, Emmy and Tony-winning American actress will attend the festival to pick up her prize and participate in a ‘Close Encounter’ on-stage conversation, in which she will discuss her career across film, theatre and TV.

“Viola Davis is an extraordinary actress, who has transformed sincerity and dignity into sublime thespian art. It is a great honour for me, and for the Rome Film Fest, to celebrate her formidable talent and deep humanity,” said Antonio Monda, Rome’s artistic director.

Rome will hand out two lifetime achievement awards this year, with Bill Murray previously announced as the recipient of the other; Wes Anderson will be in town to present Murray’s award.

Today, the festival also announced it will close with the world premiere of Tornare, from filmmaker Cristina Comencini, whose 2005 drama Don’t Tell was Oscar nominated. The film follows a forty-year-old woman who returns from America after a lengthy absence when her father dies. It was produced by Lumière & Co. with Rai Cinema, and will be distributed in Italy by Vision Distribution.