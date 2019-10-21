Netflix Lands Action Adventure Comedy With Vince Vaughn To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix just acquired a pitch for an untitled ensemble action adventure comedy, with Vince Vaughn attached to play one of the three major leads.

They are keeping plot specifics under wraps, but the project will be in the spirit of City Slickers and Old School, with an ensemble cast designed for Vaughn and several other comedy stars. Writing the script will be Anders Holm, whose credits include starring and exec producing Workaholics and writing and producing Game Over Man!

The project will be produced by Ready Player One‘s Dan Farah through Farah Films and Peter Billingsley, a long time collaborator with Vaughn who directed him in Couples Retreat. There is other connective tissue here as Vaughn reunites with Netflix Head of Film Scott Stuber, who produced the hit Vaughn hits The Break-Up and Couples Retreat.

Vaughn is coming off the Craig Zahler-directed Dragged Across Concrete with Mel Gibson, and the Stephen Merchant-directed Fighting With My Family, opposite Dwayne Johnson. He’s also supporting in the Hulu-acquired indie comedy The Binge and can next be seen in Amazon’s Seberg in December. Vaughn just was set to star in a Chris Landon-directed Blumhouse body swapping thriller.

Vaughn is repped by WME; Holm is Avalon Management.